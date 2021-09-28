CME Group Inc (CME): Hedge Funds Are Bullish

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 30th, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Is CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) a bargain? Hedge funds were taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets moved up by 2 lately. CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was in 62 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 62. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that CME isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Hedge funds have more than $3.5 trillion in assets under management, so you can't expect their entire portfolios to beat the market by large margins. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). So you can still find a lot of gems by following hedge funds' moves today.

William Von Mueffling - Cantillon Capital Management

William Von Mueffling of Cantillon Capital Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's take a gander at the key hedge fund action regarding CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Story continues

Do Hedge Funds Think CME Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 62 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 3% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 60 hedge funds with a bullish position in CME a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Guardian Capital's GuardCap Asset Management has the number one position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), worth close to $798.8 million, accounting for 11.5% of its total 13F portfolio. On GuardCap Asset Management's heels is William von Mueffling of Cantillon Capital Management, with a $369.5 million position; 2.5% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining peers that are bullish comprise Barry Dargan's Intermede Investment Partners, Robert M. P. Luciano's VGI Partners and Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin's Senator Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position GuardCap Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), around 11.53% of its 13F portfolio. VGI Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 10.25 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CME.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have jumped into CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) headfirst. Senator Investment Group, managed by Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin, established the most valuable position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME). Senator Investment Group had $119.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp also initiated a $2.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Karim Abbadi and Edward McBride's Centiva Capital, Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital, and Greg Eisner's Engineers Gate Manager.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME). We will take a look at Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to CME's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position DELL,62,5601143,8 DUK,36,566143,2 CNI,40,5310284,4 TFC,39,1019267,3 ATVI,78,3651606,2 CSX,56,4223857,3 SHW,49,2028984,-2 Average,51.4,3200183,2.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 51.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3200 million. That figure was $2650 million in CME's case. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is the least popular one with only 36 bullish hedge fund positions. CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CME is 68. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and beat the market again by 6.2 percentage points. Unfortunately CME wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CME were disappointed as the stock returned -6.3% since the end of June (through 9/27) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.