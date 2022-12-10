CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insiders sold US$11m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CME Group

The Independent Director William Shepard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.3m worth of shares at a price of US$170 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$179. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for CME Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$8.5m for 50.15k shares. But insiders sold 47.80k shares worth US$11m. All up, insiders sold more shares in CME Group than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At CME Group Have Bought Stock Recently

At CME Group,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In total, two insiders bought US$8.5m worth of shares in that time. But we did see Chief Transformation Officer Kendal Vroman sell shares worth US$151k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does CME Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CME Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$227m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CME Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, CME Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CME Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CME Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

