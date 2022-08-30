CME Group launches euro-denominated Bitcoin, Ether futures

CME Group — the world’s largest operator of financial derivatives markets, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange — has launched euro-denominated futures on Bitcoin and Ether.

See related article: New US crypto bill seeks to make CFTC top Bitcoin, Ethereum watchdog

Fast facts

Six euro-denominated Bitcoin futures contracts were sold on Monday, while Ethereum futures sold five.

In derivatives, “futures” are contracts in which the investor must buy or sell the underlying asset at a given price on the expiration date.

EUR-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures contract sizes are 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract, respectively, according to CME’s announcement.

“The launch of these new futures contracts builds on the strong growth and deep liquidity we have seen in our existing U.S. dollar-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts,” said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products, CME Group.

In August, CME Group announced it will launch Ethereum futures options on Sept. 12, before the expected completion of Ethereum’s “Merge” — a planned upgrade of one of the world’s largest blockchain networks.

CME already has multiple cryptocurrency futures and options. It launched its earliest cryptocurrency futures, Bitcoin futures, in 2017, then Ethereum futures in 2021, followed by micro-sized Ethereum and micro Bitcoin futures in 2022.

See related article: Here comes the crypto derivatives boom