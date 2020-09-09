CME Group Launches FX Options Volatility Converter Tool

CHICAGO and LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced the launch of a new FX Options Vol Converter tool. At a time when market participants are looking for efficiencies and ways to lower their cost to trade, this new service is the first-ever tool to price CME Group's listed FX options liquidity in over-the-counter (OTC) terms, helping foreign exchange traders to more easily monitor price relationships, make more informed decisions across markets, and ensure best execution for their trading strategies.

CME Group's listed markets have the largest central limit order book for FX options. This tool takes the extensive price data that is already functionally equivalent to OTC options, with alignments in style, expiration time, and underlying price convergence and creates a volatility grid by tenor and deltas for comparison purposes.

"Our new FX Options Vol Converter calculates and converts our listed FX options premiums, fixed strike data, rules, and formats into an OTC-equivalent volatility surface, in OTC standard tenors, deltas, and quote conventions – creating comparable pricing across major options pairs," said Paul Houston, Managing Director, Global Head of FX products at CME Group. "Traders can quickly act upon a market opportunity with a drilldown showing the product code, reference premium price, volatility, delta and futures value to help identify their trading opportunity."

Watch this video to see how the FX Options Vol Converter tool makes it easy for a trader to monitor and potentially act upon CME Group's extensive liquidity in FX options. For more information on the methodology of the tool click here. For more information on CME Group's FX markets, please click here.

