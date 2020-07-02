CME Group Reports June and Second-Quarter 2020 Market Statistics

CHICAGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and second-quarter 2020 market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.6 million contracts during the quarter and 17.1 million contracts during the month of June. Open interest at the end of June was 101 million contracts. Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Quarterly ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 6.9 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 5.6 million contracts, including a record 1.9 million Micro E-mini Equity futures ADV

Options ADV of 2.8 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.3 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 725,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 519,000 contracts

June ADV across asset classes includes:

Equity Index ADV of 6.4 million contracts

Interest Rate ADV of 5.8 million contracts

Options ADV of 2.5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 940,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 531,000 contracts

Additional June highlights include:

Equity Index ADV grew 64% from June 2019

Energy options ADV in Q2 grew 2% from Q2 2019

SOFR futures ADV increased 43% from June 2019

