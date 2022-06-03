CMEs Available at Integrative Health & Medicine Conference in October 2022

Registration is Now Open; Early-Bird Pricing Ends August 15

The 2022 Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine (AIHM) annual “People. Planet. Purpose. Conference” has been accredited by the University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine for continuing medical education (CME) credits. The conference, themed “Disruptive Innovation + the Future of Health,” will be held Oct. 28-30 in San Diego. Participation is available for in-person and virtual attendance options.

Attendees can earn up to 54.25 AMA PRA Category 1 credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. CME credit breakdown as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 27, pre-conference seminar, “Update on Hormone Therapy in Integrative Practice” – 3.75

Thursday, Oct. 27, pre-conference seminar, “Introduction to Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy: Clinical Use + Emerging Research” – 3.75

Friday, Oct. 28, general session – 6.5

Saturday, Oct. 29, general session – 5.75

Sunday, Oct. 30, general session – 4.5

On-demand virtual presentations – 30

People. Planet. Purpose. features experts, innovators, and visionaries in integrative health and medicine from across the globe talking about the latest research-based integrative techniques and strategies. Presenters include Deepak Chopra, MD; Sara Gottfried, MD; Shamini Jain, PhD; Scott Shannon, MD, ABIHM; Mimi Guarneri, MD; and Romie Mushtaq, MD, among others. More information and registration is available at aihm.org/conference. Early-bird pricing ends August 15.

“Each year our presenters share ground-breaking developments and advances in truly integrative approaches to health, wellness and medicine,” said AIHM Executive Director Tabatha Parker, ND. “The AIHM conference allows physicians and other clinicians from a wide range of specialties to expand their understanding of whole-person care.”

CME Information

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine. The University of California, Irvine School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

This activity is in compliance with California Assembly Bill 1195 and 241, which require CME activities with patient care components to include curriculum in the subjects of cultural and linguistic competency & implicit bias. It is the intent of AB 1195 and AB 241 to encourage physicians and surgeons, CME providers in the State of California, and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to meet the cultural and linguistic concerns of a diverse patient population and reduce health disparities through appropriate professional development. Please see the CME website, www.meded.uci.edu/cme, for AB 1195 and AB 241 resources.

Founded in 1978, the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is the leading interprofessional organization for traditional, complementary and integrative health practitioners worldwide. In 2001, AIHM merged with the Academic Collaborative of Integrative Health (ACIH). Together, they are working to advance integrative health on a global scale and transform health and wellness through education, leadership, collaboration, research and advocacy. For more information, visit aihm.org or follow @aihmglobal on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

