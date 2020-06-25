CMG Financial Loan Officers Recognized by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and National Mortgage News

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, congratulates its loan officers who earned placement on the annual top originator lists published by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and National Mortgage News, including 18 loan officers who were recognized by all three publications.

As a company, CMG Financial was also recognized as a top lender in all three origination channels and total volume. Scotsman Guide named CMG Financial 11th in Wholesale Volume, 7th in Correspondent Volume, 17th in Retail Volume, and 13th in Overall Volume.

CMG Financial proudly applauds its 18 top originators recognized by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and National Mortgage News:

Kory Kavanewsky, Vice President, Production - Western Division, Coronado, CA

Carey Ann Cyr, Area Sales Manager, Franklin, TN

Christopher Minjarez, Area Sales Manager, Austin, TX

Ryan Holford, Senior Loan Officer, San Ramon, CA

Jim Collins, Senior Loan Officer, Portsmouth, NH

Justin Hrabovsky, Branch Manager, Austin-Slaughter, TX

AJ Lane, Sales Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Joseph Cipollo, Senior Loan Officer, Hooksett, NH

Jill Lyons, Sales Manager, San Ramon, CA

Kevin Long, Area Sales Manager, Hendersonville, TN

Joshua Campbell, Branch Manager, Rapid City, SD

Carlo Colantonio, Branch Manager, San Antonio, TX

Meghan Merrill, Senior Loan Officer, Concord, NH

Don Blaize, Area Sales Manager, Biloxi, MI

Scotsman Guide honors top originators in nine categories: top dollar volume, most loans closed, top purchase volume, top refinance volume, top FHA volume, top USDA volume, top VA volume, top HELOC volume, and top mortgage brokers. Sixty-three CMG Financial originators placed in seven out of the nine categories and 27 of those originators placed in multiple categories.

To qualify for Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% Originators List, originators must exceed annual personal production levels of $30 million. These production levels do not include the loan volume of associate or junior originators who collaborate and earn commission on the same loan files. Thirty-seven CMG Financial originators ranked in the top 1% including two originators who qualified for the esteemed top 200 originators in the country, Kory Kavanewsky and Carey Ann Cyr.

National Mortgage News honors the top 400 originators by number of units originated so loan officers are not limited by location or loan product types. Eighteen CMG Financial originators ranked on this year's distinguished list.

"CMG Financial is proud to provide a platform for originators to succeed and service their clients, and humbled that these amazing sales professionals have chosen CMG as a home to trust us with their business," said Tony Giglio, Senior Vice President, National Retail Production Manager. "We've got the best sales team on the planet that truly cares about the customers they serve and the community they are a part of."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Madelynn Graham

Phone: 443.455.1137

Email: madelynng@cmgfi.com

