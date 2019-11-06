Some CMI (NSE:CMICABLES) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 52% Share Price Drop

It's nice to see the CMI Limited (NSE:CMICABLES) share price up 15% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 52% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the CMI share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

With a low yield of 1.5% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. CMI managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on CMI's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While CMI shareholders are down 51% for the year (even including dividends) , the market itself is up 8.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 1.4% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

