Do You Like CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how CML Microsystems plc's (LON:CML) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. CML Microsystems has a price to earnings ratio of 20.3, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CML Microsystems:

P/E of 20.3 = £3.2 ÷ £0.16 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does CML Microsystems Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that CML Microsystems has a lower P/E than the average (23.7) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

LSE:CML Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019 More

CML Microsystems's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

CML Microsystems shrunk earnings per share by 36% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 12% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

CML Microsystems's Balance Sheet

CML Microsystems has net cash of UK£13m. This is fairly high at 23% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On CML Microsystems's P/E Ratio

CML Microsystems trades on a P/E ratio of 20.3, which is above its market average of 16. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

CML Microsystems trades on a P/E ratio of 20.3, which is above its market average of 16. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.