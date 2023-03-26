CMPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting in south Charlotte.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night at an apartment complex on Cherrycrest Lane. Police said they responded to a shooting into an occupied dwelling. They found two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

One person was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased, CMPD said. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a heavy police presence shortly after the shooting.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not say if they were looking for any suspects.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

