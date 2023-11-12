CMPD: 1 dead 2 others injured in overnight shooting
Police say two people were injured and one person was killed in the early Sunday morning hours in north Charlotte.
According to information released by CMPD, detectives investigated a homicide on the 800 block of Seigle Avenue around 3 a.m.
MEDIC told us three patients were transported: one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries, and one with minor injuries.
Police have not yet released any details on what led to the shooting or any suspects.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
