CMPD: 1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting

One person was hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to the department, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday on Natick Drive, just off Pawtucket Road.

Police say the suspect shot into a home and hit one of the occupants.

MEDIC said that one patient, 19-year-old Malachi Harris, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officers have not released the cause of the shooting or the identity of the suspect.

