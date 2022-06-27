CMPD: 1 person dead, homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in east Charlotte on Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD said a homicide investigation was underway on Merry Oaks Road off Central Avenue before 6:30 a.m.
Police told Channel 9 they were called to an apartment complex around 5:30 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound.
MEDIC pronounced the man dead at the scene.
