CMPD: 2 arrested in deadly east Charlotte shooting

Two men have been charged with murder in a man’s shooting death last month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives said Erik Espino-Perez, 20, and William Espino-Perez, 25, are charged in the case. Police said the pair escaped to Mexico after the shooting.

Police said they found Juan Santiago-Flores, 24, in east Charlotte along Milton Road on May 15.

The suspects were arrested after they tried to re-enter the United States, detectives said. Both were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and attempted murder.

CMPD said as the investigation continues, anyone with information can contact them directly at 704-432-TIPS. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

