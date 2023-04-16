CMPD: 3 shot after fight breaks out at LabCity in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in east Charlotte that left three people hurt early Sunday morning.

Officers said a fight broke out during an event around 1 a.m. at the LabCity, a sports complex on East Independence Boulevard. When two security guards intervened, they were shot by an unknown suspect, according to the police.

Another person was also shot. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and took themselves to the hospital.

CMPD said there were no active threats in the area.

It is unclear what kind of event was taking place.

