CMPD: 3 teens accused of robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing car, leading police on chase

Three teens have been arrested after stealing a car and leading police on chase through multiple counties Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers said the teens initially robbed a person at gunpoint around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard. After, they stole the victim’s car and drove away.

CMPD tried to pull the stolen car over, but the driver refused to stop. The police chase eventually ended in Belmont, where the three teens jumped out and ran away.

Officers went after the suspects and were able to arrest one of them, who was 16-years-old. Authorities said the teen had a Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor for a previous crime. CMPD also found a ghost gun the teen had at the scene.

Later in the day, officers found the two other 17-year-old suspects via surveillance footage and arrested them. Authorities also found a second stolen car that was taken out of Mooresville.

The 16-year-old was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing officers and reckless driving.

The two 17-year-olds were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The stolen car from University City has since been returned to the victim.

No other details have been released.

