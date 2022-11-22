CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the arrests in the case. The following people were arrested and charged for Gutierrez’s death.

Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz ,charged with murder

Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquillo, charged with murder

Yeny Beralz Sorto Hernandez, charged with felony accessory after murder

Mirian Sola Dubon, charged with felony accessory after murder

According to CMPD, the suspects were arrested in multiple states, including New York and Maryland. CMPD says “in the coming weeks, all four suspects will be extradited back to Charlotte.”

Family members said Gutierrez was a well-known soccer coach and player in the Charlotte area. Originally from El Salvador, his family said he leaves three children behind: Two in Charlotte and one in El Salvador.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have information on the case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

