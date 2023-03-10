CMPD affidavit: Man charged after woman says he used Alexa device to stalk her

A nurse practitioner at Atrium Health is accused of harassing a woman who had taken out a protection order against him.

According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, the victim said last month, she was contacted by Dusty Harris though an unknown number. She said Harris was texting her various songs that mention women who cheat.

The victim also said she had played one particular song for her daughter throughout the day -- she said Harris texted her the title of that song too. She said that text helped her realize that the unrecognized number came from Harris. She said the Alexa device was one Harris had given her and was linked to his Amazon account, so that’s how he was able to access the music she was playing on the device.

The victim has a domestic violence protective order against Harris dated Feb. 16.

Harris is charged with DV protective order violation and felony stalking.

Harris is a nurse practitioner at Atrium Health and was on a leave of absence when he was arrested, Atrium Health said. The health system shared the following statement with Channel 9:

“At Atrium Health, we work hard to create a safe space that provides for health, hope and healing -- for all. We’re deeply troubled by the serious allegations being made against Mr. Harris, who was on a leave of absence from his position as a nurse practitioner at the time of his arrest. He remains on leave, pending the results of further investigation and the legal process.”

According to Atrium’s website, Harris works in psychiatry.

