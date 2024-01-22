CMPD Animal Shelter experiences heating issue, seeking foster homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control Division says they’re experiencing some heating issues in part of their animal shelter on Byrum Drive.

A department spokesperson told Queen City News that hot water runs underneath each of the indoor-outdoor dog kennels to heat the floors and keep the animals warm. With the current cold temperatures and people constantly walking in and out of the kennels, that water cooled off a bit in the treatment kennels at the shelter.

Those 19 treatment kennels house dogs with Upper Respiratory Infections (URIs).

“It doesn’t necessarily make it worse. It’s not great for any of the dogs, but it’s not going to make their conditions worse because what we’re doing is we’re putting all kinds of extra blankets and stuff on the floors,” said Animal Care & Control spokesperson Melissa Knicely.

After a call for help on social media, 10 of the 19 sick dogs have been fostered out of the shelter. Shelter staff are hoping to get the other nine into warm homes to finish their recoveries.

“You just have to remember that they do have upper respiratory. They’re being treated for it. You take them home; we’ll give you medicine to take home, but it can be contagious to other dogs, especially if your other dogs aren’t vaccinated,” said Knicely.

Knicely said city officials are aware of the heating issue, and if temperatures continue to drop, they’ll look at other housing solutions for the animals. She says she hopes to eventually get to a point where the shelter offers some indoor-only dog kennels.

