CMPD announces changes more than 1 year after officers wrongfully detained CMS teacher

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is making changes to its license-plate-reader policies more than a year after officers wrongfully detained a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher in June 2021.

At the time, police were looking for an attempted murder suspect with a similar name as second grade teacher Jasmine Horne. However, police put Horne’s name in the license-plate-reader system and officers found her parked in front of her home.

Authorities then approached Horne at gunpoint, put her in handcuffs and searched her.

“I’m a school teacher. I don’t understand what’s going on,” Horne could be heard saying in body camera video.

Later, police said they had the wrong information and the wrong person.

Five months ago, the Citizen’s Review Board ruled that CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings was wrong to exonerate the officers involved. The board outlined six recommendations for CMPD, including issuing disciplinary action.

The department responded and said that’s not applicable in the case, but CMPD said it does plan to change its license-plate-reader policies.

Going forward, officers will only put a suspect’s name into the system once they have positive identification. They’ll verify information from the system every 12 hours, instead of every 24 hours, to ensure they have the most current information.

The department will also enhance its training for using the license-plate-reader system and have an outside agency review its protocols.

Read CMPD’s full response to the Citizen’s Review Board recommendations below:

“CMPD Action: Obtain positive identification of the accused prior to entering info into LPR: In this case, the officers on the initial scene received a name from the victim and witness. The information entered into the LPR was developed from the name provided. In cases where a victim or witness is familiar with the suspect, the procedures stated in North Carolina General Statute Section 15A-284.52 allow officers to show the individual a single photo in order to confirm the identity of the alleged suspect. Here, the victim and witness knew the suspect so a single photo could have been shown to provide a positive identification prior to entering information into the LPR. This practice will be outlined separately in Directive 500-009 Eyewitness Identification procedures. This directive discusses procedures for conducting photo lineups, show ups and other identification procedures.

“CMPD Action: Verify LPR entries more frequently: CMPD is amending its Standard Operating Procedure for manual LPR entry reviews to be conducted at least every 12 hours as opposed to every 24 hours to ensure information is current, accurate and consistent with the National Crime information Center (NCIC).

“CMPD Action: Enhance process awareness and additional training: CMPD’s Real Time Crime Center reviewed its operator guidelines in reference to license plate readers (LPR) and identified opportunities to enhance awareness for the entry and removal process as well as the development of additional training including:

“Roll call training regarding the necessity of prompt removal from NCIC when vehicles are located.

“Enhanced training for patrol officers and detectives to incorporate best practices for entry and removal of felony vehicles into NCIC.

“Verifying vehicles in NCIC when practical before initiating a stop.

“CMPD Action: Outside agency review of LPR practices: The Strategic Policy Unit will conduct an outside agency review of best practices pertaining to license plate readers and the internal sharing of information.”

