CMPD: Arrest made after suspect fires gunshot at officers, leads them on pursuit into Fort Mill

An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot at officers and them on a pursuit is in custody but a second suspect is still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

ALSO READ: Man charged with murder in parking lot shooting near Camp North End

When officers approached the two suspects, police say one of them fired a single gunshot at them. The suspect who fired the shot then jumped into a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit, which ended across state lines in Fort Mill.

Law enforcement in South Carolina helped CMPD with the pursuit of the vehicle, the ground search and the arrest of the suspect.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect. Channel 9 is working to learn more information.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD detectives investigate homicide in north Charlotte)