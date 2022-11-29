CMPD arrests 3 in connection with recent ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte

Three people were arrested in mid-November in connection with recent street racing incidents in Charlotte, police announced late Monday.

The arrests were made as part of an operation targeting “street takeovers” in the community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement.

All three have been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felony fleeing to elude, according to CMPD. Two of the three were also charged with possession with intent to distribute, police said.

CMPD also seized two vehicles, three firearms, 517.5 grams of marijuana and more than $500.

Police issued 32 violations across 27 stops in connection with the operation, CMPD’s statement said.

The operation focused on “groups of individuals holding ‘street takeovers,’ where suspects take part in racing and other reckless driving acts.”

Multiple issues with “street takeovers” were reported in late October and early November in the Steele Creek and South Park areas, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported at the time.

A 2021 CMPD investigation into street racing led to more than 50 arrests and the seizure of 60 vehicles, the Observer reported previously.