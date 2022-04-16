CMPD arrests driver accused of nearly hitting police before officer shot at car

A suspect accused of trying to run over a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer with a stolen car has been arrested, police said.

The officer fired shots at a car after the driver tried to hit him on March 15, CMPD said.

The driver, Carneal Robinson, 34, was arrested April 12.

At about 4 p.m., officers in the Steele Creek Division were looking for a car that was taken without permission, and found one that looked like it at the City Inn, an extended-stay motel on Nations Ford Road.

An officer matched the VIN to the car while other officers spoke to two people inside the vehicle.

A passenger got out of the car and left the scene, police said.

Officers tried to detain the Robinson and that was when he tried to run over an officer, CMPD said. The officer shot their gun toward the driver, who drove away in a gray Ford Fusion.

No officer was hurt and authorities said no one was shot.

The car police are looking for in the officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte.

Robinson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Luis Peralta was checking out of the motel when shots were fired.

“Everything is, like blocked,” he told Channel 9. “Yellow tape all around and, like, 30 cop cars. I don’t know what happened. I started asking and they said there was a shooting involved.”

No other details have been released at this point.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

