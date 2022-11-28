CMPD: Arrests made, guns and drugs seized amid street takeovers in Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has announced several arrests have been made in connection with “Operation Street Takeover.”

Police said the operation targets groups of individuals who take part in street racing and other reckless driving acts.

On Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, police with the transportation division conducted 27 stops at numerous locations in the Charlotte area.

The stops resulted in three arrests, 32 citations, eight criminal charges, three firearm seizures, two vehicle seizures, the seizure of $579 and the seizure of 517.5 grams of marijuana.

Police said two suspects were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute and felony fleeing to elude.

One suspect was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felony fleeing to elude, according to police.

Channel 9 first reported on these street stunts on Nov. 2 after a viewer shared video of drivers street racing and doing stunts in Steele Creek.

One witness said there were about 100 people blocking roads, racing and burning out when he tried to drive through. He told Channel 9 that his car was later attacked and his back window was busted out.

Police said they do not take this issue lightly and discourage any kind of aggressive or reckless driving. Police are also encouraging the public to report safety issues. If you see groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically, you are asked not to engage but call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.