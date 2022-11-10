CMPD arrests suspect in murder of 61-year-old woman
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Wednesday it made an arrest in the June 25 murder of a 61-year-old woman in northeast Charlotte.
Police said they responded to an assist MEDIC call around 2 a.m. on Dinglewood Avenue, off East Sugar Creek Road.
When officers arrived, they found Donna Marie Howard lying in the street. She had been shot and died at the scene, investigators said.
On Nov. 8, police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, and charged him with first-degree murder.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
