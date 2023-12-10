CMPD ask for public’s help to find missing north Charlotte woman

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help to find a missing woman.

Detectives are looking for 79-year-old, Nancy Brown. She is five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes; she was wearing dark slacks, a dark shirt, a teal jacket, a white hat, and black sneakers.

She was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Neuhoff Lane around midnight on Saturday.

Brown is originally from New York City and is visiting family in North Carolina for the holidays. Investigators believe she may have gotten confused and is trying to make her way back to New York.

Officials say Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

