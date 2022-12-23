Charlotte teen reported missing found safe

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Vaniah Nichols was last seen on Thursday at Target on 8120 University Blvd.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, police announced that Nichols had returned home safely.

