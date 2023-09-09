CMPD asks for help finding man who followed, sexually assaulted women in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a man they say is a suspect in multiple assault cases, including two sexual assaults.

He has followed victims in his vehicle before using a weapon to intimidate them to leave with him, police said in a news release Saturday. The incidents happened in the area of Archdale Road, Nations Ford Road or East Arrowood Road, police said. That’s generally in an area near Interstate 77 in southwestern Charlotte.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s who is about 5 feet and 5 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He has a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants, police said.

His vehicle appears to be a 2010, or similar year model, gray or silver Jeep, police said.

The most recent incident was reported Saturday morning, CMPD Lt. Jim Ivie, with the special victims division, told reporters at a news conference Saturday afternoon. He declined to provide a specific number of assaults relevant to the ongoing investigation.

“We have multiple cases we’re looking at where they were either classified slightly differently, or more generic description,” he said. “And so we’re going and looking back to see how many cases we might have. I don’t want to pinpoint a number.”

Physical evidence has been collected from a hospital, he said. There were some attempts to get the women in the Jeep, and he was successful in some of the cases, Ivie said.

Ivie said police held the news conference Saturday afternoon to provide a warning to the public. He added that extra officers would be patrolling the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing. To share information about the case or suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to charlottecrimestoppers.com/.