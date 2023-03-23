CMPD asks for help to identify suspect in north Charlotte knife attack

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect from a knife attack in University City.

According to police, the attack happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning near University Station Circle, just off West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte. Two victims were injured and transported by MEDIC to the hospital.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect holding a knife outside a door. Police say he may be driving an older, white Honda Accord.

CMPD said this investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

