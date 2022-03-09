CMPD asks public to help find car connected to weekend fatal shooting of local Realtor

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public to help find a vehicle that might be connected to the fatal shooting of a local Realtor and military veteran early Saturday.

James “Jimmy” Freiberg, 48, was struck by a stray bullet during what was described by police as a “large shootout” in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 10000 block of Hillsgrove Lane. He was later pronounced dead by Medic, police said.

“Jimmy’s case stands out to us because it’s really troubling,” CMPD Lt. Bryan Crumb said during a news conference on Wednesday. “A lot of times we see people that choose to be involved in disputes that escalate, but he’s an innocent bystander.”

Police are looking for a dark grey or black Dodge Charger or Challenger, which is believed to be the suspect’s car. The vehicle will have extensive front-end damage, including to the right front headlight and several bullet holes, police said. It was last seen on Highway 160 heading towards I-485.

Investigators were unable to provide a license tag number or names of possible suspects involved.

The shooting involved two groups unrelated to Freiberg, police said.

“In Jimmy’s case, he wasn’t the intended target and that wasn’t the intended outcome,” Crumb said. “They weren’t trying to shoot into his house specifically.”

Freiberg is a Chicago native who lived in Charlotte working as a Realtor for McNulty Realty and is a sports card expert for AAA Collectibles in Matthews, according to his personal Facebook page. He also served as a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps while stationed at the Air Station New River in Jacksonville, NC from 1991-95.

“We really hope that we can bring some closure to the family,” Crumb said. “If you see that car, please call us because it’s a really important piece to the puzzle for us.”

More than $45,000 has already been raised in support of the Freiberg family through a GoFundMe page.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477, or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.