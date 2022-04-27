CMPD asks for public’s help finding missing 9-year-old girl in Charlotte

Ka’Mya Yeldell has been missing since Tuesday evening, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public to help find her.

Yeldell, 9, was last seen at her home in the 1400 block of Samuel Street in Charlotte around 6:50 p.m., police said in a news release. She was wearing a white and orange tie dye shirt and shorts, and white Crocs slip-on shoes at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

Police believe Yeldell might be “emotionally upset” and her family is concerned about her well-being.

Yeldell is 4 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Yeldell’s whereabouts can call 911.