CMPD asks for public’s help finding missing 9-year-old girl in Charlotte
Ka’Mya Yeldell has been missing since Tuesday evening, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public to help find her.
Yeldell, 9, was last seen at her home in the 1400 block of Samuel Street in Charlotte around 6:50 p.m., police said in a news release. She was wearing a white and orange tie dye shirt and shorts, and white Crocs slip-on shoes at the time of her disappearance, according to police.
Police believe Yeldell might be “emotionally upset” and her family is concerned about her well-being.
Yeldell is 4 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information on Yeldell’s whereabouts can call 911.