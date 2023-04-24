CMPD asks public for help finding missing 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old girl in Charlotte has been missing five months. Now, police are asking the public for help finding her.

Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu was last seen Nov. 28, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release sent Monday. She left her home on Jeffrey Bryan Drive in the Faires Farm neighborhood and hasn’t been seen since, police said. The neighborhood is in northeast Charlotte, close to the Newell area.

Matheu is a 5’2” Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes, police said. She weighs about 140 pounds, according to the news release.

It’s not clear when she was first reported missing or how long CMPD has been investigating.

Teen girls missing in Charlotte

Matheu is the third teenage girl to recently go missing near Charlotte. The latest information on whether two girls reported missing last month was not available Monday.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Last month, police asked the public for help locating 14-year-old Kamonie Teasley — who was last seen running from her school on Tuckasegee Road in west Charlotte Jan. 18.

Kamonie Teasley, 14, of Charlotte, was last seen Jan. 18, 2023

Officials also reported 16-year-old Leana Lang missing. She was last seen leaving Olympic High School and may be in Virginia just outside of Washington D.C., WCNC reported, citing the AWARE Foundation.