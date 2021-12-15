CMPD asks for public’s help with potential kidnapping caught on doorbell video

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking the public to help identify a person being “dragged against their will” by a man during an apparent kidnapping in east Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

At 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3700 block of Driftwood Drive, near Central Avenue, for a welfare check. When they arrived, officers spoke with a resident who showed them footage from their video doorbell, police said. The video shows a “violent encounter” between two individuals at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the 14-second clip, a victim can be seen running from the suspect and banging on a home’s door and asking for help. The suspect then grabs the victim, throws them to the ground and proceeds to punch them multiple times. The victim is then “dragged against their will” toward a vehicle parked on the road, police said.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver Honda Fit and was last seen traveling toward Albemarle Road, police said.

The victim is possibly injured and needs immediate medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of either subject should call 9-1-1 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.