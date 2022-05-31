Man hospitalized following crisis situation in Steele Creek, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has announced it has successfully de-escalated a crisis situation that took place in the Steele Creek area.

Police said they received a communicating threats call from a home on the 13900 block of Lawrence Farm Lane shortly after 12:30 p.m.

At the scene, a woman told police that the man who had threatened her was inside the home. That man also happened to have unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest from a different jurisdiction, according to police.

Police said the man then barricaded himself inside of the home as they attempted to make contact with him.

Police said information gathered at the scene showed that the man was in the home alone and may have been a danger to himself.

A perimeter was then set up around the residence to make sure that this situation would not pose a threat to other members of the community. Medic responded to the scene with their rehab truck, as well as a mobile command post, according to police.

Police said both Charlotte Fire Department and Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded as support. Police obtained an involuntary commitment order for the man to be treated by mental health professionals.

After conversing with CMPD SWAT negotiators throughout the evening, the man voluntarily came out of the home shortly before 9 p.m. He was then taken into custody, according to police.

Police said the man was then transported to another area as a precautionary measure and to be treated for his mental health. Once he is cleared by medical and mental health professionals, the man will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for the unrelated outstanding arrest warrants.

