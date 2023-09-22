CMPD attempts to reestablish sense of security in crime-ridden community

Jonathan Lowe
·2 min read
0
CMPD attempts to reestablish sense of security in crime-ridden community

Police are trying to devise a plan to reduce crime in a west Charlotte community after multiple shootings happened within hours at apartments on Griers Grove Road, which is off Beatties Ford Road.

PAST COVERAGE: Neighbors on edge after 2 shootings within hours at apartment complex

No one was injured in the shootings.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Metro Division officers are trying to reestablish security for residents while they investigate the crimes.

Resident Joshua Richardson has a lot of passion for Charlotte’s Garden Park community.

“(I) grew up here, work here, whole life,” Richardson said. “We’re talking 25 years.”

Richardson said he loves the neighborhood that still struggles with open-air drug deals and other non-violent crimes that balloon into life-threatening violence.

“You can see donut marks in different places, and unfortunately the shootings are a sign of acts of disorder that have become commonplace,” Richardson said.

CMPD said there were two shootings at the Northcross Apartment Homes off Griers Grove Road 12 hours apart Tuesday.

One of the shootings involved a shootout.

“An associate of the victim did return fire in that situation,” said CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler.

Some of the bullets struck apartments with children and adults inside.

In the other shooting, police said they tracked down six suspects, including five teens and an adult, a stolen vehicle, and the firearm that was used.

“There were some extended relationships between the victim who was targeted and the individuals that we were able to take into custody,” Butler said. “You’re going to see a visible presence and some other resources that are going on behind the scenes.”

That includes a Crime Reduction Unit and a community resource officer engaging with neighbors near the scene of the crime and in the community.

“We continue to do work very, very closely with the management, reviewing their cameras, talking about strategies for crime prevention through environmental design,” Butler said.

Richardson said he would like to see basic enforcement that’s more long-term while officers step up patrols around the apartment complex.

“What do you do while you’re patrolling?” Richardson said. “Are you making traffic stops? Are you taking notes of things that you see?”

CMPD said two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old were among those six suspects. The adult is 18-years-old.

VIDEO: ‘It’s terrible!’: Neighbors on edge after 2 shootings within hours at apartment complex

Recommended Stories

  • Plantiga Technologies' AI-powered footwear sensor pod aims to reduce injury risks

    Plantiga Technologies, a Vancouver-based movement analytics company, wants to help people improve rehabilitation and reduce injury risks through an artificial intelligence-powered monitoring sensor pod that can be embedded into shoes, orthotics or insoles to analyze users' movement patterns. Plantiga is participating in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, and while it's been around for a while -- it launched the fifth-generation of its sensor pod, Arc5, in June of this year, it's also had minimal exposure and funding, with only around $5.2 million to date. Quin Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Plantiga, started the company as a side project with his father, Norman McKay, in 2017.

  • MLB 2023 postseason tracker: Follow along with division chases and wild-card races as we count down to October

    The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.

  • Katie Haun believes now is a good time to invest in crypto

    Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.

  • This affordable drugstore eye cream works better than any fancy one I’ve tried (and I’ve tried a lot)

    The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Eye Cream is like liquid gold for my puffy, irritated under eyes.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Flex Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Yes, you need to be cleaning your washing machine — and this is the easiest way to do it

    More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.

  • Travis Kelce indicates Taylor Swift rumors are about as one-sided as you'd expect

    "I threw the ball in her court."

  • Ubisoft confirms The Division 3, but it’s a long ways off

    Ubisoft just confirmed that ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 3’ is on the way, though development hasn’t started yet. Creative Director for ‘The Division 2,’ Julian Gerighty, has been named Executive Director for the entire franchise.

  • Salesforce to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform for building AI customer service agents

    Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.

  • This popular perfume is Kate Middleton's signature scent — get it on sale at Nordstrom

    Orange Blossom Cologne by Jo Malone London is a beautiful bouquet of sweet and fruity florals.

  • Ohio State at Notre Dame: Quarterback experience may decide marquee matchup

    There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.

  • Cruise would join the call to ban human drivers in city centers, says CEO

    Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt posed a controversial question at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: At what point does it still make sense to have human-driven cars in cities? "If you extrapolate forward and you see that [autonomous vehicles] decrease in cost, they continue to improve their safety performance, they get much better at adapting in ways that cities find agreeable and preferable, and you see more pooled rides, the question will be: Do we want as many human-driven cars on our roads?" said Vogt. Vogt sketched out a future in which city residents and community members one day stand up to oppose the presence of human-driven vehicles, particularly in urban centers with high pedestrian density.

  • Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young expected to miss Week 3 vs. Seahawks, Andy Dalton to start

    Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.

  • Kindo aims to take the security stress out of AI workflows

    Ron Williams, co-founder and CEO of Kindo, knows a thing or two about cybersecurity, having previously led security teams at League of Legends developer Riot Games, shared scooter startup Bird and Alphabet-backed Clover Health. While there's no shortage of AI startups, Kindo claims to be doing things differently. “We saw that a big AI wave was ready to come,” Williams told TechCrunch.

  • Here’s the crypto news you missed at Disrupt 2023

    This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.

  • AppCyclers wants to fight e-waste pollution across Africa

    Most electronic waste isn't recycled; instead, our dumped devices (and the toxic metals within) pile up in landfills, polluting the air and contaminating nearby soil and groundwater. Ghana-based AppCyclers aims to tackle this crisis across Africa via an online marketplace, where individuals and businesses can buy and sell recyclable e-waste. The startup says its mission is to maximize the "reuse and recycling of electronic materials," and out of necessity, the company's efforts go far beyond operating a digital platform.

  • FireBot is designed to scout burning builders before sending in firefighters

    Stanley Wilson died a decade ago, battling a six-alarm fire at a Dallas, Texas, condominium complex. Two additional firefighters were taken to a hospital and two residents were treated on site for smoke inhalation, but all survived. “Firefighters were struggling with this issue where they were required to search for human life inside structural fires, because of federal mandates,” says Thakur.

  • Roblox cuts 30 on talent acquisition team as hiring slows

    Roblox, the community-focused gaming platform popular amongst kids, has downsized a substantial portion of its talent acquisition team, signaling a shift in the company's focus from expansion to the bottom line. In a statement to TechCrunch, Roblox confirmed that about 30 employees in its talent acquisition organization were let go on Monday. "The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization," said a Roblox spokesperson.

  • Google takes a snarky shot at Apple over RCS in its latest ad

    Google just released a fake ad for the iPager, a made up retro-style beeper that shows off the limitations of Apple’s SMS text messaging platform. Apple’s continued reliance on SMS tech has impacted interoperability between iOS and Android devices.

  • Facebook rolls out multiple personal profiles feature

    Facebook will now allow users to create multiple personal profiles in an effort to help users feel “freer” to engage on the platform, the company announced today. The platform also had 2.064 billion daily active users, up from 2.037 billion the previous quarter.