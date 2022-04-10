CMPD bomb squad responds to suspicious package in Uptown Sunday, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after its bomb squad unit responded to a suspicious package found in Uptown on Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 11 a.m., officers received a call about a suspicious package left unattended near the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets, CMPD said in a news release. The package, police said, was “rendered safe.”

Officers closed several roads and cleared people out of the area as CMPD’s bomb squad unit responded, the release said.

No additional suspicious devices were found in the area, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.