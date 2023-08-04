CMPD brings more charges, says sex offender still works at Charlotte church

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a local church associate pastor is facing new child sex abuse charges a decade after his initial arrest and conviction.

Early Friday morning, according to CMPD, the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 56-year-old Robert Price. Price is a convicted sex offender, according to public records.

CMPD says he’s currently employed at Camino Church in the University City area of Charlotte as an associate pastor. He previously worked as a youth pastor at Kings Way Baptist in Concord, the Observer has previously reported. That church has since closed.

The Camino Church website does not list Price on its staff page. His brother serves as lead pastor. The Observer left a message at the church on Friday morning.

As The Charlotte Observer reported last year, Price has “appeared in a church podcast listed as ‘executive pastor.’ His brother in 2018 defended his decision to let Robert continue preaching to the congregation, telling WSOC that Robert Price wasn’t allowed to be with children and that ushers accompany known sex offenders to church bathrooms.”

With the latest investigation, CMPD officials said, Price is charged with 13 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and one count of Statutory Sexual Offense. According to police, the offenses involved juveniles between the ages of 9 and 15. The crimes, police say, took place between 2001 and 2011.

Price has already served his prison sentence — 16 months — for the earlier charges that led to conviction after a guilty plea. He was released in 2015.

CMPD said Friday “Any victims of Mr. Price’s or anyone with a tip on a case involving Mr. Price should call 704-336-7495 and ask for Detective Carey. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.”

