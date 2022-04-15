CMPD calls recent bicycle assault an ‘ongoing problem.’ One youth advocate sees a solution.

A recent violent incident got Charlotte youth advocate Greg Jackson thinking about ways to create an outlet for large groups of bicyclists near uptown rather than riding in the street.

“It sounds like a popular thing,” Jackson told the Observer. “Why don’t we meet them where they are?”

Charlotte motorists might have encountered the young bicyclists in uptown and the South End area, and while some are harmless, others are contributing to “an ongoing problem,” according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

A group of bicyclists was arrested on March 31 after the juveniles beat up a driver before stealing his car and other personal items in east Charlotte, police said.

The bicyclists were “riding erratically” around 8 p.m. in the 14000 block of Parkwood Avenue when a car collided into one of them, police said. When the driver exited the vehicle to check on the juvenile, the group of youth beat him up and stole his phone, wallet, keys and car, according to a police report.

The four bicyclists involved were arrested on robbery charges and the driver’s car was recovered, police said.

Police continue to address this growing issue — including charging eight teens and young adults and seizing at least eight bicycles for crimes connected to riding recklessly in the street, according to a CMPD statement. The ages of the charged bicyclers range from 14 to 27-years-old, police said.

“This continues to be a challenging situation as these offenders are highly mobile when taking part in this behavior, and officers with the CMPD must take into account everyone’s safety when taking enforcement action,” CMPD said in its statement.

CMPD said it’s working within the Juvenile Criminal Justice System in finding ways to manage the biking problem.

If anyone encounters any incident involving crime or public safety — including with bicyclers — don’t try to engage, CMPD spokesman Mike Allinger said. Call 911 and report the incident to the police, he said.

Opening a bike park?

Jackson, founder of youth-focused nonprofit Heal Charlotte, says he sees young bicyclists riding in uptown all the time. But the youth weren’t acting out or committing any crimes, he said.

“I just see them riding bikes,” according to Jackson.

If bicyclists are bothering others and creating headaches, the city of Charlotte should think about investing in bike parks to remedy further disruptions, Jackson said.

“Lets get them a bike park where they can do tricks and all that awesome stuff,” Jackson said.

Jackson said bike lanes are necessary and helpful, but he wonders about who’s training kids on how to use them.

“There’s not a lot of training on riding your bike professionally in a bike lane and using bike signals,” he said. “Most kids don’t know how to. Maybe instead of bike lanes, we should focus on bike parks.”

The incidents involving bicyclers comes a month after Eastland DIY SkatePark closed in March. The park in east Charlotte was closed to prepare the land for redevelopment, WSOC reported.

Mecklenburg County oversees parks and recreation. And a spokesperson told the news station in February Mecklenburg County government is aware there’s is a need for more skate park amenities.