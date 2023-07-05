CMPD: Chaos in Uptown on July 4 was planned; 32 arrested and cited

More than 30 people, including 17 who are under the age of 18, were arrested after chaos broke out before a fireworks show in Uptown on July 4.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, before the fireworks show began at Truist Field, a large group began to disrupt an otherwise peaceful event at Romare Bearden Park.

Police said 32 people were arrested or cited. 17 were juveniles, the youngest of whom was 13 and oldest was 17. The other 15 people were adults.

CMPD officers seized four firearms in the process.

The charges against the suspects included the following:

Affray

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting a public officer

Assault on a government official

Disorderly conduct

Possession of a firearm on city property

Possession of a pyrotechnic

Failure to disperse.

Police said they additionally charged the parent or guardian of 15 of the juveniles. They were charged by citation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said though no one attending the Fourth of July event was hurt, two CMPD officers had minor injuries as a result.

”It was crazy and hectic down here,” said Collin Perry.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the disruption appeared to have been planned. He said several people set off fireworks in the middle of the crowd. Several melees broke out, sending families running.

“That’s not who Charlotte is and that’s not who we represent,” Jennings said.

He warned parents they should be held accountable for their children’s behavior.

“You’re responsible for the behavior of your young children when you leave them unattended at an event like this,” Jennings said.

He also congratulated his officers on making arrests quickly.

“I’m proud of the response that we had within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,” Jennings said, later adding, “I can assure you that if there was not some sort of command and control out there we could have seen a lot worse.”

When asked what he thinks about people who are scared to come into the city for large events, Jennings said his department is working to change that.

“We have a beautiful Uptown area. We have amazing events, and we have thousands of people every single year that come and enjoy festivities that we put on within within our city,” he said. “So I will say that perception is reality, because if they don’t feel safe, then that means they’re not going to take advantage of some of the great events that we do have. We want to try to reverse that in for the majority.”

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz asked Jennings if they would set up checkpoints or wand people as they came to next year’s July 4 celebration. He said they are looking at making some security changes; however, he said those two things wouldn’t be realistic because of the various ways people can get into the park.

Jennings also shared a statement on Twitter about the incident.

“In regards to the July 4th disruptions in Uptown last night, CMPD was prepared and properly staffed with numerous assets and personnel dedicated to this event. These men and women performed admirably under sometimes tense and challenging circumstances focusing on safety, de-escalation, and enforcement of the law.”

Mayor Vi Lyles also shared a statement with Channel 9 about what happened.

“On a night when families gathered to celebrate and enjoy fireworks in our city, it is disheartening to witness violence disrupting their Independence Day evening,” Lyles said. “The incidents we observed in Uptown last night are unacceptable, and I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the police officers and first responders who were on the scene. Your bravery and dedication to keeping our community safe make you true heroes. We appreciate the work you do day in and day out. Violence in our community is a community-wide issue that requires a community-wide response. Law enforcement can only do so much. We do have a number of programs in place to stop violence before it happens, but we must come together as a community to get at the heart of these matters.”

