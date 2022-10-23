CMPD charges man accused of shooting, killing woman at ATM in University City

Police have identified and charged a man accused of shooting and killing a woman at an ATM in July.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Karen Baker was killed in a random robbery on July 13 in University City. Her family said she was getting money from an ATM when it happened.

On Sunday, police identified the suspect in this case as J’wuan Horton, 24. He is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, authorities said.

In July, Karen Baker’s sons said they not only wanted their mom’s killer captured, but they also wanted everyone to know what she meant to them. Their goal was to honor her life -- starting with justice.

“And I hope that one day, it may not be today -- it may not be tomorrow, but I just hope that justice will be served,” Michael McClure said.

“They didn’t just take my mom’s life. They took hundreds and thousands of lives. She touched so many people,” Will McClure said.

