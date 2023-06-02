CMPD, Charlotte leaders focus on solutions to gun violence in Queen City

Friday is Nation Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, alongside leaders in Charlotte, is focusing on solutions.

The groups spoke together Friday morning, just hours after two shootings in the Queen City. The first happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Dellinger Drive, right off of Interstate 77 North near Statesville Road Elementary School. MEDIC said one person has life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: ‘Gut check’: CMPD concerned about juvenile crime heading into summer

The second happened around 1 a.m. Friday. MEDIC said someone shot showed up to a gas station on North Graham Street. They said that person has life-threatening injuries.

This year alone, CMPD said there have been more than 2,300 victims of gun-related crimes. The number is down 4% from this point last year. Police said 27 of those are victims of deadly shootings, and three of those killed in deadly shootings are under the age of 18.

The department also said this year, there have been more than 400 juvenile victims of violent crimes involving guns and 90 juvenile suspects.

READ MORE: Community Crisis: Kids & Crime

CMPD joined local leaders Friday to raise awareness about gun violence in our city. Chief Johnny Jennings spoke specifically about teens and gun violence.

“We just have to be better parents, and we have to make sure that we know that what they see on TV, and what they play on video games, is not reality,” he said.

Chief Jennings and local leaders spoke about the need to create shared community-based solutions.

>> On Eyewitness News at 5 p.m., Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz will expand on what CMPD says its doing to address gun violence in the Queen City.

(WATCH RELATED: Violence prevention program in west Charlotte creates positive results)