CMPD: Chase suspect’s sister went into Walmart after trying to get in stolen car

As a suspect in a stolen truck ditched the pickup and grabbed a new getaway vehicle in front of an unsuspecting victim last Wednesday in a south Charlotte Walmart, the suspect’s sister was left behind, and she fled from officers into the store.

The new details in last week’s hours-long chase through Charlotte were revealed in a police report obtained Monday by Channel 9. Tyler Christopher Harding was identified as the suspect accused of numerous felonies in connection with the chase.

Christa Harding, identified as Tyler’s sister, was spotted by Chopper 9 Skyzoom on Wednesday when she got out of a white pickup truck after Tyler allegedly jumped out and stole another car. See video of the incident below.

According to a report from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, that pickup truck was the second stolen vehicle Christa allegedly occupied on Wednesday. The police report says Christa was “a passenger in a stolen Jeep Cherokee” before becoming a passenger in the stolen Chevrolet Silverado.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department used a helicopter and had been following the Hardings in the Silverado for about 45 minutes until the pickup truck was driven into the parking lot of a Walmart on S. Tryon Street, where the video above was recorded. After Tyler allegedly stole another getaway vehicle, the pickup slowly crashed into a parked car. Police say Christa “failed to remain on scene [or] provide information, and fled into the Walmart.”

CMPD officers found Christa inside the Walmart store and took her into custody. The police report says Christa allegedly tried to get into the car her brother took, but she wasn’t able to because of the police response.

Christa is facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and hit and run-passenger. She was listed in custody on Monday with a $25,000 bond.

Tyler Harding was still listed in custody in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, and he’s facing extradition for charges in South Carolina. He’s also wanted for evading police in a vehicle in Texas.

