CMPD: Child found wandering in Charlotte; mother charged for failing to report her disappearance

A Charlotte mother has been charged for not reporting the disappearance of her 6-year-old daughter from their house, according to a police report.

On June 18, the child was found wandering near a gas station at the intersection of North Tryon Street and West Sugar Creek Road, the police report said. A witness told police that they saw the girl trying to cross the road alone.

According to the witness, several people stopped to try to get her in their vehicles, before the witness was able to pick her up.

ALSO READ: Police: Mother charged with drowning death of 2-year-old son at south Charlotte park

The witness then contacted police. Officers said they were searching for a missing person’s report on the child but couldn’t find any, according to the police report.

Police were eventually able to get in contact with the girl’s aunt after they couldn’t reach the child’s mother, Letoya Benton. The aunt said she didn’t know where Benton was, the police report said.

Shortly after, officers said a call for a missing person was placed by the same number they tried to call the girl’s mother at.

According to the police report, Benton was charged with failure to report a child’s disappearance.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: SC authorities find remains of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared in 2009; arrest made in case)







