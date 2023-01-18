CMPD: Child grazed by bullet during attempted vehicle theft

Police say a juvenile tried to steal a car in southwest Charlotte when someone intervened by firing a gun Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a report that a child was trying to steal a vehicle on Southwold Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. During the attempted theft, a citizen “intervened in the theft and fired one shot into the vehicle,” police said.

The juvenile, who hasn’t been identified due to his age, was grazed by the gunshot. MEDIC took the juvenile to a hospital for treatment, according to CMPD. The juvenile was hurt but didn’t receive a life-threatening injury.

It’s not clear if the person who fired the gun was the owner of the vehicle that the juvenile was trying to steal.

CMPD says the shooting and the theft are still under investigation.

