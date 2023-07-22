CMPD conducting death investigation in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte.

Detectives found two adults unresponsive in a home on Carlyle Drive just before 11 a.m. on Saturday after responding to a welfare call.

Investigators said they are not looking for any suspects and are still in the early stages of the investigation.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a large police response in the area. We are working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

