CMPD: Person shot, killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said they were called to Metals Drive, near the intersection of Reagan Drive and North Graham Street, just before 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found someone who had been shot.
Investigators said paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.
No information about a suspect or arrests was immediately available.
Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.
