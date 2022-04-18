CMPD: Person shot, killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they were called to Metals Drive, near the intersection of Reagan Drive and North Graham Street, just before 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found someone who had been shot.

CMPD is investigating a homicide on the 1400 block of Metals Drive in north Charlotte @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 18, 2022

Investigators said paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect or arrests was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.

