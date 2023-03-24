CMPD conducts homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte
Police officers responded to a homicide early Friday night in northeast Charlotte.
Detectives conducted their investigation in the 5500 block of Racine Avenue off North Graham Street, CMPD tweeted shortly after 7 p.m.
ALSO READ: 7 students treated for carbon monoxide exposure after getting sick on school bus
No further information has been released.
Return to this story for more information.
VIDEO: Gastonia police conduct homicide investigation outside nightclub