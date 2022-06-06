CMPD confiscates over 400 guns in May, setting highest record in 7 years

CMPD said they confiscated 413 firearms relating to criminal investigations in the month of May, setting the monthly record for the most confiscations in the past seven years.

CMPD said in a release that gun confiscations play a crucial role in preventing violent crime. So far in 2022, there have been 1,230 guns seized, an 11% increase from 2021.

Officers said gun confiscations are up 40% in 2022 compared to the average of the past five years.

Police said they recently confiscated six guns from a serial suspect who broke into the cars of 14 different victims.

Javiere Green, 22, was caught after one of the victims advised officers he had an Apple Air Tag GPS device attached to his stolen backpack.

Officers said they were able to track down the backpack to a home on Glory Street.

When they arrived, Green ran from the back door and sped away in a white sedan.

Officers were able to continue to track the Apple Air Tag to Ferrwood Drive, where Green was taken into custody.

Police found six guns inside the backpack, none of which belonged to Green.

Green was arrested and faces 14 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, six counts of felony larceny, and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

CMPD reminded all gun owners not to leave their guns in their cars, and to store them in a safe locked inside their home, and away from any children.

CMPD asked gun owners to immediately report if a gun has been stolen.

