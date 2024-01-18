CMPD cruiser hit by driver of stolen car in south Charlotte, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruiser was hit by a stolen car in a south Charlotte neighborhood on Thursday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Farmhurst Drive at Alrick Place. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over a black car and a CMPD SUV that appeared to have crashed head-on. Part of the black car’s bumper was on the ground. Neither vehicle was seriously damaged.

ALSO READ: 17-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte crash, CMPD says

According to CMPD, officers tried to stop the stolen car but it took off. The car drove “recklessly and erratically in traffic,” police said, and was involved in three different hit-and-run crashes. Those included a civilian car being hit once and the CMPD car being hit twice.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the crashes.

The two suspects inside the car got out after hitting the CMPD cruiser and ran, but were quickly arrested by CMPD officers.

There’s no word on their identities or charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Boy recovers in hospital after crash that killed his mom)