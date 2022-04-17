CMPD: Death investigation in west Charlotte now ruled a homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a death investigation from Friday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they got the call for service for a death investigation around 1:30 p.m. on Friday on Sloan Drive.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and the crime scene was processed.

Police said after consulting with the Medical Examiner’s Office, the death was ruled a homicide.

The identity of the victim has not been released and next of kin have not been notified of the death.

No further information was released.

We are asking CMPD about the cause of death and possible suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective.

